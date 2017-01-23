Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL)

Summary

XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

XL Group Ltd stated a price of 37.26 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

XL Group Ltd is operating with a market capitalization of 10044.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2059.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for XL Group Ltd stands at -3.05% while the 52-week low stands at 24.99%.

The performance week for XL Group Ltd is at 0.92% and the performance month is at 0.51%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.90% and 15.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for XL Group Ltd is 0.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.71%.

The volatility (week) for XL Group Ltd is at 1.18% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

XL Group Ltd’s short ratio is currently at 3.96 and the float short is at 3.06%.

XL Group Ltd’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.05, while the P/S ratio is at 0.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 498.10%.