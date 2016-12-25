Large Cap Property Management: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG)

Summary

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CBRE Group, Inc. stated a price of 31.61 today, indicating a positive change of -0.41%.

CBRE Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10661.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 2692.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CBRE Group, Inc. stands at -10.28% while the 52-week low stands at 39.01%.

The performance week for CBRE Group, Inc. is at -0.47% and the performance month is at 6.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.81% and 27.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -8.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CBRE Group, Inc. is 9.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.76%.

The volatility (week) for CBRE Group, Inc. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CBRE Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.59 and the float short is at 2.90%.

CBRE Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.88, while the P/S ratio is at 0.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.20%.