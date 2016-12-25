Large Cap Publishing – Periodicals: Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)

Summary

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Thomson Reuters Corporation stated a price of 43.93 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32439.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 802.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Thomson Reuters Corporation stands at -3.83% while the 52-week low stands at 33.82%.

The performance week for Thomson Reuters Corporation is at -0.90% and the performance month is at 3.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.35% and 15.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Thomson Reuters Corporation is 4.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.55%.

The volatility (week) for Thomson Reuters Corporation is at 0.57% and the volatility (month) is at 0.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 8.4 and the float short is at 2.39%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.94, while the P/S ratio is at 2.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.00%.