Large Cap Publishing – Periodicals: Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)

Summary

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Thomson Reuters Corporation stated a price of 45.02 today, indicating a positive change of 1.24%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32397.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 746.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Thomson Reuters Corporation stands at -1.44% while the 52-week low stands at 37.14%.

The performance week for Thomson Reuters Corporation is at 0.09% and the performance month is at 1.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.28% and 5.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Thomson Reuters Corporation is 3.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.90%.

The volatility (week) for Thomson Reuters Corporation is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 0.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.3 and the float short is at 2.56%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.66, while the P/S ratio is at 2.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.00%.