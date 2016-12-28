Large Cap Railroads: Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Summary

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canadian National Railway Company stated a price of 67.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Canadian National Railway Company is operating with a market capitalization of 52057, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.80% and an average volume of 1071.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canadian National Railway Company stands at -3.14% while the 52-week low stands at 49.35%.

The performance week for Canadian National Railway Company is at 0.79% and the performance month is at 2.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.55% and 20.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian National Railway Company is 3.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.56%.

The volatility (week) for Canadian National Railway Company is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canadian National Railway Company’s short ratio is currently at 7.23 and the float short is at 1.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.1, while the P/S ratio is at 5.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.30%.