Large Cap Railroads: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stated a price of 143.21 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 20977.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 793.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.9.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at -8.75% while the 52-week low stands at 48.64%.

The performance week for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is at -1.47% and the performance month is at -3.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.90% and 18.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is -2.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.94%.

The volatility (week) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.89 and the float short is at 1.03%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.96, while the P/S ratio is at 4.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.70%.