Large Cap Railroads: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CSX Corporation stated a price of 36.71 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

CSX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 34967.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 8841.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.9.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CSX Corporation stands at -1.90% while the 52-week low stands at 76.62%.

The performance week for CSX Corporation is at 0.05% and the performance month is at 5.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.42% and 44.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 45.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CSX Corporation is 8.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 28.01%.

The volatility (week) for CSX Corporation is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CSX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.02 and the float short is at 1.92%.

CSX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.42, while the P/S ratio is at 3.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.