Large Cap Railroads: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summary

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CSX Corporation stated a price of 37.54 today, indicating a positive change of 1.49%.

CSX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 34936.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 8833.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.9.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CSX Corporation stands at 0.32% while the 52-week low stands at 80.61%.

The performance week for CSX Corporation is at 1.29% and the performance month is at 1.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.07% and 44.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CSX Corporation is 8.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.01%.

The volatility (week) for CSX Corporation is at 2.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CSX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.85 and the float short is at 1.75%.

CSX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.58, while the P/S ratio is at 3.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.