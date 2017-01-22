Large Cap Railroads: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summary

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CSX Corporation stated a price of 44.33 today, indicating a positive change of -2.59%.

CSX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 42627.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 10521.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CSX Corporation stands at -2.81% while the 52-week low stands at 113.28%.

The performance week for CSX Corporation is at 15.50% and the performance month is at 22.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 43.41% and 58.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CSX Corporation is 22.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 49.25%.

The volatility (week) for CSX Corporation is at 3.76% and the volatility (month) is at 2.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CSX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.53%.

CSX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.67, while the P/S ratio is at 3.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.50%.