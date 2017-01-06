Large Cap Railroads: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Summary

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Norfolk Southern Corporation stated a price of 112.61 today, indicating a positive change of 2.10%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32421.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 1882.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at 0.86% while the 52-week low stands at 78.05%.

The performance week for Norfolk Southern Corporation is at 1.44% and the performance month is at 4.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.39% and 32.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Norfolk Southern Corporation is 8.98% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.09%.

The volatility (week) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is at 2.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at 1.35%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.44, while the P/S ratio is at 3.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -20.10%.