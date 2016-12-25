Large Cap Railroads: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Union Pacific Corporation stated a price of 105.18 today, indicating a positive change of -0.01%.

Union Pacific Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 87829.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.60% and an average volume of 4307.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Union Pacific Corporation stands at -1.35% while the 52-week low stands at 60.86%.

The performance week for Union Pacific Corporation is at 1.81% and the performance month is at 4.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.35% and 29.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Union Pacific Corporation is 7.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.73%.

The volatility (week) for Union Pacific Corporation is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Union Pacific Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.87 and the float short is at 0.98%.

Union Pacific Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.08, while the P/S ratio is at 4.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.50%.