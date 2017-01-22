Large Cap Railroads: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Union Pacific Corporation stated a price of 108.6 today, indicating a positive change of 2.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 87553.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.60% and an average volume of 4367.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Union Pacific Corporation stands at -0.35% while the 52-week low stands at 66.09%.

The performance week for Union Pacific Corporation is at 3.72% and the performance month is at 5.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.49% and 20.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Union Pacific Corporation is 6.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.78%.

The volatility (week) for Union Pacific Corporation is at 2.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Union Pacific Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.96 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Union Pacific Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.42, while the P/S ratio is at 4.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.70%.