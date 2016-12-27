Large Cap Real Estate Development: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stated a price of 32.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 32660.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 1019.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 3.07.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stands at -9.14% while the 52-week low stands at 29.59%.

The performance week for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is at -1.38% and the performance month is at -0.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.83% and 3.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is -3.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.85%.

The volatility (week) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.9 and the float short is at 0.89%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.95, while the P/S ratio is at 1.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -51.50%.