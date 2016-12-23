Large Cap Recreational Vehicles: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Summary

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. stated a price of 58.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10338.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 2290.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.50% and the debt to equity stands at 3.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at -6.28% while the 52-week low stands at 64.60%.

The performance week for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at -3.33% and the performance month is at -2.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.76% and 34.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is 0.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.73%.

The volatility (week) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at 2.37% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 9.9 and the float short is at 12.91%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.36, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.