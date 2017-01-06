Large Cap Recreational Vehicles: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Summary

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. stated a price of 59.26 today, indicating a positive change of -0.66%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10512.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 2232.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.50% and the debt to equity stands at 3.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at -4.42% while the 52-week low stands at 67.87%.

The performance week for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at 3.00% and the performance month is at 0.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.95% and 26.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is 1.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.03%.

The volatility (week) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 9.41 and the float short is at 11.97%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.84, while the P/S ratio is at 1.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.