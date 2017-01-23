Large Cap Recreational Vehicles: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Summary

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. stated a price of 58.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10293.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 2057.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.50% and the debt to equity stands at 3.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at -5.44% while the 52-week low stands at 66.07%.

The performance week for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at 0.51% and the performance month is at -1.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.69% and 18.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is -0.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.80%.

The volatility (week) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.37 and the float short is at 9.81%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.57, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.