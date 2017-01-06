Large Cap Regional Airlines: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Summary

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. stated a price of 87.45 today, indicating a positive change of -0.35%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10793.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.20% and an average volume of 1175.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at -4.83% while the 52-week low stands at 61.71%.

The performance week for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is at -1.05% and the performance month is at 5.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.96% and 48.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is 7.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.62%.

The volatility (week) for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is at 2.46% and the volatility (month) is at 2.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.24 and the float short is at 7.87%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.29, while the P/S ratio is at 1.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 48.20%.