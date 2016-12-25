Large Cap Regional Airlines: Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ryanair Holdings plc stated a price of 83.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.88%.

Ryanair Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 21037.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.80% and an average volume of 370.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at -6.48% while the 52-week low stands at 26.89%.

The performance week for Ryanair Holdings plc is at 0.02% and the performance month is at 1.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.05% and 25.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ryanair Holdings plc is 5.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.88%.

The volatility (week) for Ryanair Holdings plc is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ryanair Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.76 and the float short is at 0.27%.

Ryanair Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.52, while the P/S ratio is at 3.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 80.50%.