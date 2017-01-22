Large Cap Regional Airlines: Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ryanair Holdings plc stated a price of 84.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.15%.

Ryanair Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 21222.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.80% and an average volume of 314.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at -5.65% while the 52-week low stands at 28.01%.

The performance week for Ryanair Holdings plc is at 0.51% and the performance month is at 1.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.72% and 24.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ryanair Holdings plc is 2.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.90%.

The volatility (week) for Ryanair Holdings plc is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ryanair Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.81 and the float short is at 0.24%.

Ryanair Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.29, while the P/S ratio is at 3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 80.50%.