Large Cap Regional Airlines: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Summary

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Southwest Airlines Co. stated a price of 50.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 31178.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 7664.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 29.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at -1.73% while the 52-week low stands at 49.82%.

The performance week for Southwest Airlines Co. is at 1.04% and the performance month is at 6.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 37.12% and 37.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Southwest Airlines Co. is 11.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.96%.

The volatility (week) for Southwest Airlines Co. is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 2.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Southwest Airlines Co.’s short ratio is currently at 1.33 and the float short is at 1.66%.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.34, while the P/S ratio is at 1.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 99.60%.