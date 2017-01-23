Large Cap Regional Airlines: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Summary

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Southwest Airlines Co. stated a price of 51.09 today, indicating a positive change of 2.04%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 31573.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 6886.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 29.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at -2.13% while the 52-week low stands at 51.81%.

The performance week for Southwest Airlines Co. is at 0.16% and the performance month is at 1.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.18% and 37.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Southwest Airlines Co. is 5.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.03%.

The volatility (week) for Southwest Airlines Co. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 2.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Southwest Airlines Co.’s short ratio is currently at 1.4 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.52, while the P/S ratio is at 1.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 99.60%.