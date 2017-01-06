Large Cap Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Summary

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stated a price of 35.96 today, indicating a positive change of 0.66%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18555.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 5908.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stands at -3.03% while the 52-week low stands at 102.36%.

The performance week for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is at -0.78% and the performance month is at 4.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 40.33% and 85.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is 11.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 43.63%.

The volatility (week) for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 1.81%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.42, while the P/S ratio is at 4.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.20%.