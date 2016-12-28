Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fifth Third Bancorp stated a price of 27.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is operating with a market capitalization of 20869.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an average volume of 8046.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at -0.33% while the 52-week low stands at 105.23%.

The performance week for Fifth Third Bancorp is at 3.28% and the performance month is at 5.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 36.14% and 72.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fifth Third Bancorp is 14.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.64%.

The volatility (week) for Fifth Third Bancorp is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 2.01%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fifth Third Bancorp’s short ratio is currently at 2.86 and the float short is at 3.06%.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.34, while the P/S ratio is at 5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.70%.