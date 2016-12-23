Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summary

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stated a price of 13.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.53%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 14815.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 14315.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at -1.17% while the 52-week low stands at 75.97%.

The performance week for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at 0.53% and the performance month is at 7.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 35.46% and 56.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 14.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.98%.

The volatility (week) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.74 and the float short is at 2.32%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.59, while the P/S ratio is at 6.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.20%.