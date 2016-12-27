Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summary

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stated a price of 13.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 14460.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 14249.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at -0.95% while the 52-week low stands at 76.37%.

The performance week for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at 3.07% and the performance month is at 7.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 40.49% and 68.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 14.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 33.02%.

The volatility (week) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.75 and the float short is at 2.32%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.72, while the P/S ratio is at 6.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.20%.