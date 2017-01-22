Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summary

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stated a price of 13.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.85%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 14113.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 14822.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at -4.02% while the 52-week low stands at 72.30%.

The performance week for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at -1.50% and the performance month is at 0.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 31.60% and 45.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 2.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.06%.

The volatility (week) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is at 2.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 2.16%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.3, while the P/S ratio is at 5.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.20%.