Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KeyCorp stated a price of 18.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

KeyCorp is operating with a market capitalization of 20071.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 16530.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KeyCorp stands at -0.83% while the 52-week low stands at 91.68%.

The performance week for KeyCorp is at -0.05% and the performance month is at 7.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 49.87% and 67.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 42.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KeyCorp is 15.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 43.93%.

The volatility (week) for KeyCorp is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KeyCorp’s short ratio is currently at 1.38 and the float short is at 2.13%.

KeyCorp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.82, while the P/S ratio is at 6.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.20%.