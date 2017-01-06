Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KeyCorp stated a price of 18.44 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

KeyCorp is operating with a market capitalization of 19582.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 15903.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KeyCorp stands at -1.15% while the 52-week low stands at 91.58%.

The performance week for KeyCorp is at 0.11% and the performance month is at 3.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 43.96% and 69.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KeyCorp is 9.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 40.64%.

The volatility (week) for KeyCorp is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KeyCorp’s short ratio is currently at 1.14 and the float short is at 1.69%.

KeyCorp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.73, while the P/S ratio is at 6.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.20%.