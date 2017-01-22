Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KeyCorp stated a price of 17.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

KeyCorp is operating with a market capitalization of 19279.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 15943.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KeyCorp stands at -4.85% while the 52-week low stands at 85.50%.

The performance week for KeyCorp is at -2.35% and the performance month is at -1.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 38.91% and 54.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KeyCorp is 1.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.81%.

The volatility (week) for KeyCorp is at 2.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KeyCorp’s short ratio is currently at 1.19 and the float short is at 1.76%.

KeyCorp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.02, while the P/S ratio is at 5.81 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -24.00%.