Large Cap Regional – Midwest Banks: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summary

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

U.S. Bancorp stated a price of 52.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

U.S. Bancorp is operating with a market capitalization of 88638.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 7703.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.9.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for U.S. Bancorp stands at -0.70% while the 52-week low stands at 43.88%.

The performance week for U.S. Bancorp is at 0.89% and the performance month is at 5.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.72% and 36.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for U.S. Bancorp is 9.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.05%.

The volatility (week) for U.S. Bancorp is at 0.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

U.S. Bancorp’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 1.35%.

U.S. Bancorp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.17, while the P/S ratio is at 6.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.