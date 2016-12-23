Large Cap Regional – Northeast Banks: M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

M&T Bank Corporation stated a price of 156.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

M&T Bank Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24407.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 1027.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for M&T Bank Corporation stands at -0.25% while the 52-week low stands at 60.49%.

The performance week for M&T Bank Corporation is at 1.42% and the performance month is at 10.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.89% and 40.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for M&T Bank Corporation is 15.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.04%.

The volatility (week) for M&T Bank Corporation is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

M&T Bank Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.89 and the float short is at 2.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.83, while the P/S ratio is at 6.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.20%.