Large Cap Regional – Northeast Banks: M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

M&T Bank Corporation stated a price of 157.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.69%.

M&T Bank Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24575.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 1027.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for M&T Bank Corporation stands at -0.11% while the 52-week low stands at 60.71%.

The performance week for M&T Bank Corporation is at 3.02% and the performance month is at 9.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 38.30% and 46.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for M&T Bank Corporation is 15.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.22%.

The volatility (week) for M&T Bank Corporation is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

M&T Bank Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.89 and the float short is at 2.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.97, while the P/S ratio is at 6.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.20%.