Large Cap Regional – Northeast Banks: M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

M&T Bank Corporation stated a price of 157.03 today, indicating a positive change of 1.08%.

M&T Bank Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24086.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1050.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.62.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for M&T Bank Corporation stands at -2.32% while the 52-week low stands at 60.64%.

The performance week for M&T Bank Corporation is at 1.08% and the performance month is at 1.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.31% and 40.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for M&T Bank Corporation is 5.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.98%.

The volatility (week) for M&T Bank Corporation is at 1.92% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

M&T Bank Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.14 and the float short is at 3.04%.

M&T Bank Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.06, while the P/S ratio is at 4.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.