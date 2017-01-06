Large Cap Regional – Southeast Banks: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Summary

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BB&T Corporation stated a price of 47.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.75%.

BB&T Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 37969.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 5382.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BB&T Corporation stands at -1.61% while the 52-week low stands at 60.97%.

The performance week for BB&T Corporation is at -1.00% and the performance month is at 2.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.24% and 36.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BB&T Corporation is 6.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.52%.

The volatility (week) for BB&T Corporation is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BB&T Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.88 and the float short is at 1.92%.

BB&T Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.4, while the P/S ratio is at 5.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.20%.