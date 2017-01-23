Large Cap Regional – Southeast Banks: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Summary

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BB&T Corporation stated a price of 45.42 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

BB&T Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36749.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 5466.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BB&T Corporation stands at -5.08% while the 52-week low stands at 55.30%.

The performance week for BB&T Corporation is at -1.99% and the performance month is at -3.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.05% and 26.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BB&T Corporation is -0.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.21%.

The volatility (week) for BB&T Corporation is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BB&T Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.07 and the float short is at 2.08%.

BB&T Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.91, while the P/S ratio is at 5.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.50%.