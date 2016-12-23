Large Cap Regional – Southeast Banks: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Summary

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Regions Financial Corporation stated a price of 14.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Regions Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18314.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 22833.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Regions Financial Corporation stands at -0.95% while the 52-week low stands at 113.77%.

The performance week for Regions Financial Corporation is at 0.21% and the performance month is at 11.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 49.46% and 72.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 55.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Regions Financial Corporation is 17.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 47.44%.

The volatility (week) for Regions Financial Corporation is at 2.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Regions Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 3.13%.

Regions Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.1, while the P/S ratio is at 4.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.90%.