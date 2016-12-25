Large Cap Regional – Southeast Banks: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Summary

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Regions Financial Corporation stated a price of 14.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Regions Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18326.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 22833.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Regions Financial Corporation stands at -1.15% while the 52-week low stands at 113.33%.

The performance week for Regions Financial Corporation is at 2.54% and the performance month is at 9.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 53.00% and 86.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 55.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Regions Financial Corporation is 16.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 47.14%.

The volatility (week) for Regions Financial Corporation is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 2.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Regions Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 3.13%.

Regions Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.11, while the P/S ratio is at 4.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.90%.