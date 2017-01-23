Large Cap Regional – Southeast Banks: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Summary

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Regions Financial Corporation stated a price of 14.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Regions Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17208.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 22218.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Regions Financial Corporation stands at -5.96% while the 52-week low stands at 105.71%.

The performance week for Regions Financial Corporation is at -2.70% and the performance month is at -1.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.82% and 58.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Regions Financial Corporation is 1.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 34.39%.

The volatility (week) for Regions Financial Corporation is at 3.10% and the volatility (month) is at 2.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Regions Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.39 and the float short is at 2.53%.

Regions Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.5, while the P/S ratio is at 4.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.50%.