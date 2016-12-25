Large Cap REIT – Diversified: American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Summary

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Tower Corporation stated a price of 106.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.53%.

American Tower Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 45376.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 2757.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Tower Corporation stands at -10.21% while the 52-week low stands at 29.53%.

The performance week for American Tower Corporation is at 0.22% and the performance month is at -0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.45% and -2.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Tower Corporation is -2.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.41%.

The volatility (week) for American Tower Corporation is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Tower Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.98 and the float short is at 1.93%.

American Tower Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 53.31, while the P/S ratio is at 8.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -29.80%.