Large Cap REIT – Diversified: American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Summary

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Tower Corporation stated a price of 104.2 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

American Tower Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 44587.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 2712.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Tower Corporation stands at -11.76% while the 52-week low stands at 27.29%.

The performance week for American Tower Corporation is at 0.00% and the performance month is at -2.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.64% and -10.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Tower Corporation is -1.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.52%.

The volatility (week) for American Tower Corporation is at 1.60% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Tower Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.27 and the float short is at 1.44%.

American Tower Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 52.39, while the P/S ratio is at 8.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -29.80%.