Large Cap REIT – Diversified: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Summary

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stated a price of 10.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10310.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 7241.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.60% and the debt to equity stands at 5.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stands at -4.98% while the 52-week low stands at 38.11%.

The performance week for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is at -0.20% and the performance month is at 0.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.53% and -0.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is 1.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.62%.

The volatility (week) for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.44 and the float short is at 1.74%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 87.59, while the P/S ratio is at 10.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 143.20%.