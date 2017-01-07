Large Cap REIT – Diversified: Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:GPT)

Summary

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:GPT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. stated a price of 28.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.64%.

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11886.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3633.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. stands at -1.65% while the 52-week low stands at 354.63%.

The performance week for Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. is at 221.02% and the performance month is at 228.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 217.22% and 206.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 207.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. is 184.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 207.04%.

The volatility (week) for Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. is at 2.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.44 and the float short is at 3.86%.

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 25.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -158.50%.