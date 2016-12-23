Large Cap REIT – Diversified: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vornado Realty Trust stated a price of 102.91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.14%.

Vornado Realty Trust is operating with a market capitalization of 19119.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 994.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -4.06% while the 52-week low stands at 33.03%.

The performance week for Vornado Realty Trust is at 1.57% and the performance month is at 6.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.02% and 7.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vornado Realty Trust is 6.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.05%.

The volatility (week) for Vornado Realty Trust is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vornado Realty Trust’s short ratio is currently at 3.76 and the float short is at 2.26%.

Vornado Realty Trust’s P/E ratio currently stands at 49.64, while the P/S ratio is at 7.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 214.30%.