Large Cap REIT – Diversified: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vornado Realty Trust stated a price of 107.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust is operating with a market capitalization of 20020.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 1006.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -0.46% while the 52-week low stands at 38.96%.

The performance week for Vornado Realty Trust is at 5.06% and the performance month is at 7.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.64% and 11.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vornado Realty Trust is 9.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.16%.

The volatility (week) for Vornado Realty Trust is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vornado Realty Trust’s short ratio is currently at 4.07 and the float short is at 2.47%.

Vornado Realty Trust’s P/E ratio currently stands at 51.78, while the P/S ratio is at 7.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 214.30%.