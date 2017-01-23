Large Cap REIT – Diversified: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vornado Realty Trust stated a price of 105.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.55%.

Vornado Realty Trust is operating with a market capitalization of 19884.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 1033.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -2.05% while the 52-week low stands at 36.75%.

The performance week for Vornado Realty Trust is at 1.17% and the performance month is at 1.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.90% and 5.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vornado Realty Trust is 4.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.73%.

The volatility (week) for Vornado Realty Trust is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vornado Realty Trust’s short ratio is currently at 3.95 and the float short is at 2.46%.

Vornado Realty Trust’s P/E ratio currently stands at 50.96, while the P/S ratio is at 7.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 214.30%.