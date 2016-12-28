Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Summary

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HCP, Inc. stated a price of 29.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

HCP, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13655.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 4150.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HCP, Inc. stands at -19.28% while the 52-week low stands at 34.09%.

The performance week for HCP, Inc. is at 0.41% and the performance month is at -0.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.87% and -3.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -10.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HCP, Inc. is -2.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.54%.

The volatility (week) for HCP, Inc. is at 2.36% and the volatility (month) is at 2.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HCP, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.05 and the float short is at 4.50%.

HCP, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -162.40%.