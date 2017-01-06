Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Summary

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HCP, Inc. stated a price of 31.22 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

HCP, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14566.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 4187.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HCP, Inc. stands at -14.18% while the 52-week low stands at 42.57%.

The performance week for HCP, Inc. is at 7.38% and the performance month is at 6.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.64% and 0.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HCP, Inc. is 5.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.80%.

The volatility (week) for HCP, Inc. is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 2.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HCP, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.2 and the float short is at 3.78%.

HCP, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -162.40%.