Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Summary

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HCP, Inc. stated a price of 30.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.37%.

HCP, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14020.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 4405.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HCP, Inc. stands at -17.32% while the 52-week low stands at 37.34%.

The performance week for HCP, Inc. is at -1.12% and the performance month is at -0.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.29% and -12.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HCP, Inc. is 1.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.73%.

The volatility (week) for HCP, Inc. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HCP, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.29 and the float short is at 4.06%.

HCP, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -162.40%.