Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summary

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ventas, Inc. stated a price of 61.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.98%.

Ventas, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 21707.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 2257.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.05.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ventas, Inc. stands at -17.49% while the 52-week low stands at 38.43%.

The performance week for Ventas, Inc. is at 0.68% and the performance month is at 0.18%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.72% and -13.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ventas, Inc. is 1.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.80%.

The volatility (week) for Ventas, Inc. is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ventas, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.99 and the float short is at 2.57%.

Ventas, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.86, while the P/S ratio is at 6.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.70%.