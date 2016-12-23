Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN)

Summary

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Welltower Inc. stated a price of 65.19 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

Welltower Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23019.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2365.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Welltower Inc. stands at -17.92% while the 52-week low stands at 26.32%.

The performance week for Welltower Inc. is at 3.16% and the performance month is at 4.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.48% and -8.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Welltower Inc. is -0.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.66%.

The volatility (week) for Welltower Inc. is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 2.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Welltower Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.69 and the float short is at 3.82%.

Welltower Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.94, while the P/S ratio is at 5.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.00%.